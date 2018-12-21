Kuwait stresses need to implement UNSC Resolutions to achieve Syrians’ aspirations

This came in Kuwait’s speech delivered by its Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Mansour Al Otaibi at a meeting of the Security Council Thursday to discuss the political process in Syria.

Al Otaibi said: "The Security Council unanimously adopted three years ago resolution 2254, which charted the road map to reach a just political settlement in Syria and restore stability.

Al Otaibi renewed the call for the constitutional committee to be "balanced, credible and inclusive, including all segments of the Syrian society" in the belief of its importance as a pivotal station in the Syrian political process that will push it forward, pointing out that this is the first step in the political transition, including the drafting of a constitution and the holding of free and fair elections under the auspices of the United Nations, in accordance with the highest international standards of transparency and accountability, including all Syrians, including those abroad, in accordance with resolution 2254.