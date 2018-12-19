Yemeni Resistance: Houthi militias breaks ceasefire hours after it came into force

The source added that the attack by the militias had caused heavy damage to various sections and facilities of the hospital and had resulted in the total destruction of a number of factories that had also been targeted before the start of the ceasefire.

The Yemeni Resistance source said that the breach was the second of its kind within a few hours after the start of the ceasefire agreement, and that it demonstrated that the Houthis are not serious about ensuring the success of the agreement or about moving forward in the next round of discussions so as to reach a political solution to the crisis.

The source said that the targeting of the humanitarian and economic infrastructure shows clearly that the signing by the militias of the agreement in Sweden was only a manoeuvre to escape from the military pressure on them from Yemeni and Coalition forces. The signature by the Houthis of the ceasefire agreement was intended only to allow them to buy time to reorganise their forces and to mitigate the effect of their recent losses, the source said.

The source called on the United Nations to take a firm stance against the militias’ behaviour, and to report their repeated violations of the ceasefire, rather than ignoring them, so as to ensure the continuation of work on the political track to achieve a solution to the conflict.