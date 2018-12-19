OIC General Secretariat emphasises full cooperation with the UN on issues of common interests

In a statement to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the resolution, which was presented by Bangladesh on behalf of the OIC Group at the UN, urges the UN system to cooperate with the OIC in areas of mutual interest and invites the UN to consider providing increased technical and other forms of assistance to the OIC and its subsidiary organs.

It further affirms that both organisations share a common goal of promoting and facilitating the Middle East peace process toward the objective of establishing a just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East. They also share a common objective of fostering peaceful and political solutions to other conflicts in accordance with the UN Charter and the relevant resolutions of the Security Council.

The resolution also requested the UN and OIC to continue their cooperation in their common search for solutions to global problems, such as questions relating to international peace and security, promotion of a culture of peace through dialogue and cooperation, countering international terrorism, capacity-building, emergency relief and rehabilitation and technical cooperation.

The OIC General Secretariat reiterates its support for the resolution and expresses its full commitment to the practical implementation of its provisions, together with the UN, for the benefit of the people in the OIC Member States and Muslim communities around the world.