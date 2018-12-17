Arab information ministers convene in Riyadh

The meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Saudi Minister of Culture and Information Dr. Awwad S. Alawwad, in the presence Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Chairman of the National Media Council, came as part of implementing the resolutions of the Council of Arab Ministers of Communication and Information on developing a media roadmap for Sustainable Development 2030 and establishing an integrated vison to translate this plan on the ground.

Commenting on naming of Riyadh as the capital of the Arab media, Dr. Sultan said, "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always been assuming a pivotal role in countering radical media and fanatic ideologies. And therefore, naming Riyadh the capital of the Arab media is conducive to bolstering Saudi efforts in this respect.

"The Kingdom's history in supporting the media industry is awash with significant achievements as Saudi Arabia has considerably contributed to founding and developing major newspapers and media institutions inside and outside the Arab world."

He added that the Saudi media has always been a solid supporter and staunch defender of Arab causes, articulating the necessity of strengthening concerted Arab media action and attaching growing importance to the Arab media sector in face of the current challenges besetting the region.

During the meeting, the ministers congratulated Saudi Arabia on being named the capital of the Arab media for the Year 2018-2019.