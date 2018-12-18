Arab Coalition welcomes Sweden Agreement

At a news conference today, Al-Malki said the efforts exerted by the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia prove to the entire world their keenness on restoring security and stability in Yemen.

The Sweden deal, he continued, was a step forward towards restoring the authority of the legitimate government in Yemen.

He emphasised the importance of the Houthis respecting the agreement, hoping that they will not violate it as they have done to previous ceasefires.

This, he said, represents a real test to the international community on ensuring that the truce is respected.

The Arab coalition supports all efforts to ensure the success of the deal, he said, hoping that it would pave the way for building trust between the warring parties and continuing negotiations on broader issues.

Al Malki said the comprehensive and growing military pressures exercised by the Coalition across all battlefronts got the Houthi militias to the negotiating table.

He highlighted the efforts made by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.

He noted that the Houthi militias are still threatening international shipping lanes in the Red Sea by planting mines and explosives in violation of the International Humanitarian Law, adding that up to 90 naval mines have been removed since the demining operations started.