Palestinian child martyred of wounds after border clash: Gaza ministry

"Ahmed Abu Abed, aged four years and eight months, martyred as a result of the wounds he received last Friday east of Khan Yunis," health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement late Tuesday.

The statement did not provide further details on how the child was injured.

In the hospital where the boy died, 38 year-old Bassem told AFP he was the child's uncle.

He said Abu Abed was injured by shrapnel when his father was shot during regular Friday protests along the border.

It was not clear why the child had been taken to the border protests and there was no independent confirmation of the circumstances.

At least 235 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli occupation fire, the majority during clashes on the border but others in air strikes or by tank fire.