The message was delivered to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques during his meeting at Al-Yamamah palace here today with Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Personal Representative of the Tunisian President Khemaies Jhinaoui.

During the audience, the Tunisian minister conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the Tunisian President to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. In turn, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques sent his greetings and appreciation to the Tunisian President.