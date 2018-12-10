39th GCC Summit issues Riyadh Communique

Supporting the right of the UAE to regain sovereignty over its three islands: the Greater and the Lesser Tunbs and Abu Musa, and over the territorial waters, the airspace, the continental shelf, and the economic zone of the three islands, as they are an integral part of the UAE.

The Council expressed disappointment that the repeated contacts with the Islamic Republic of Iran have not yielded any positive outcomes that would actively contribute to the resolution of the issue, and lead to the security and stability of the region. "The Council will continuing to look into all peaceful means that would lead to the restoration of UAE's right on the three islands," according to the declaration, which also urged Iran to respond to the efforts of the UAE and the international community in solving the issue by peaceful means or taking recourse to the International Court of Justice.

The summit welcomed the announcement by the UAE and Saudi Arabia to set up a coordination council and to adopt a strategy for economic, development and military integration. The GCC leaders reaffirmed keenness on maintaining the unity of member countries and noted their Gulf bloc realised many achievements that contributed to regional security, stability, economic and social prosperity.

They said challenges required further efforts to achieve integration at economic, social, political, security and military levels, said the declaration. They also called for completing programmes and projects needed to honour Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz's integration vision to ultimately boost the regional and international role of the GCC.

They called for addressing all obstacles to achieve economic integration by 2025 and to complete the requirement for the creation of the common market and customs union.

The GCC leaders appointed a commander for the joint military command to advance towards completion of the joint defence system, while underlining the importance of the bloc's role in addressing extreme ideologies through the promotion of moderation, tolerance, human rights, rule of law and Islamic Sharia.

They called for joining hands with partners within the international community to eliminate terrorism and drying its financing resources. The leaders also called for forming a "single and effective" foreign policy to be based on the statute, noted the declaration. They reiterated support for the Palestinian cause and the Yemeni people.

GCC leaders also discussed a number of issues related to the final declaration and to Arab and Islamic dossiers. They also extended thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Chairman of the Summit, Saudi wise leadership, and people for hosting the meeting.