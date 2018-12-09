Thousands of teachers stage pay protests in Tunisia

The rallies come after the government threatened to take legal action against teachers, who have boycotted overseeing school examinations since Monday amid a dispute with authorities over wages.

The protesters gathered outside educational departments in different parts of Tunisia, chanting: "We abide by boycott" and "The people want to reform education," witnesses said.

Lassad Yacoubi, the head of the Secondary Education Union, affiliated to the influential Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), dubbed the rallies "White Vest protests," inspired by the Yellow Vest protests against fuel tax in France.

He added in a press statement that teachers would stage sit-ins outside educational offices. No violence was reported.