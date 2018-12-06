GCC leaders to hold Supreme Council 39th session in Riyadh Sunday

GCC Secretary General Dr. Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al-Zayani Dr. Al-Zayani expressed his pride and gratitude to be entrusted by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for conveying the invitation to the GCC leaders to participate in the 39th Session of the GCC Supreme Council. Quoted by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Dr. Al-Zayani said, "The GCC leaders will discuss a number of important issues in the GCC joint action, the achievements in the framework of the GCC integration and cooperation in political, defense, economic and legal fields, and reports and recommendations submitted by relevant specialised ministerial committees and the General Secretariat." The GCC Secretary General pointed out that the session will also review latest regional and international political developments and security situations in the region. He expressed his hope that the summit will result in constructive and fruitful results that deepen GCC cooperation and integration in various fields and realise the aspirations of its citizens for greater solidarity, cohesion and support to face all challenges and maintain the security and stability of the GCC countries and the region.