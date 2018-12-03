Saudi crown prince arrives in Algeria

Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia received the prince in the capital Algiers, the state news agency APS said.

Algerian-Saudi investments and trade relations, especially in the oil and petrochemical sectors, will be discussed during the two-day visit.

Before the summit, Prince Mohammed bin Salman had visited the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Tunisia.

On his way to Algeria he had stopped over in Mauritania, where Saudi Arabia pledged to build a large hospital in the capital Nouakchott, state media said.