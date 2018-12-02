Arab Coalition's air defence monitors Houthi-launched missile in Al Duraihmi

The Coalition indicated that Houthi militias launched the missile from 'Ras Kuthib' district following repeated defeats within the governorate, where the militias had lost strategic sites. According to the Coalition, Houthis recently bombed the village of Al Munthar in the Al Hawk directorate, killing three Yemeni civilians, including two children, and seriously injuring dozens of innocent villagers. The Coalition said the Houthi criminal and destructive acts across Hodeidah are in defiance of the international laws that criminalise targeting of civilian facilities during wars. The Coalition said the Houthi air attacks against civilian facilities confirm the continuation of Iran's smuggling of weapons to the militia in breach of the UN Security Council resolution 2216 which prevents the direct or indirect supply of arms to the coup militia. The Yemeni resistance forces are advancing rapidly into the Hodeidah city in west Yemen after taking full control of important sites and inflicting heavy casualties among the Houthi ranks.