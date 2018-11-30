Saudi Arabia donates US$63 million to UNRWA projects in Gaza, West Bank and Jordan

Four agreements were signed on 28th November by the SFD Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. Khalid Sulaiman Alkhudairy, and the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Pierre Krahenbuhl.

The first agreement, valued at $31 million, will support ongoing projects, including the reconstruction of shelters, construction of new health centers and two UNRWA schools, maintenance of schools and fuel supply in Gaza. The second agreement, valued at $17 million, will assist UNRWA in the reconstruction and furnishing of several health centres, camp offices and schools in the West Bank, comprehensive maintenance of UNRWA premises in East-Jerusalem and the implementation of several other ongoing projects. The third agreement, valued at $8 million, will provide funds for comprehensive maintenance for UNRWA schools and Health Centers in Jordan. While the fourth agreement valued at $7 million, will provide funds for maintaining UNRWA facilities across all its fields of operations.

Dr. Khalid Alkhudairy said: "We are a proud partner of UNRWA, which is doing an excellent job serving Palestine refugees. We shall continue to support UNRWA and we look forward as always to witnessing the impact of these projects on Palestine refugees."

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Krahenbuhl said: "I am extremely grateful to the government and the people of Saudi Arabia for the sustained support that the Kingdom has extended to Palestine Refugees and to UNRWA services over the years. I would like to express particular appreciation for the role played by the Saudi Fund for Development and recognition for the trust it places in the Agency. Our partnership with the Fund is of high importance and deeply appreciated."

In 2018, UNRWA faced its largest budget shortfall since its founding. Support from dedicated partners like Saudi Arabia has enabled the Agency to sustain vital services to Palestine refugees across the Middle East.