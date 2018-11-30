Arab Coalition hands over management of ports, security in Hadramaut to Coast Guard

It also supplied Yemeni forces with boats equipped with weapons, communication devices and advanced radars, to guard and protect the coast of Hadramaut.

The handover, at which it was declared that the Hadramaut Coast Guard is fully equipped and ready, took place during an official ceremony in Mukalla, with the attendance of Salem Ahmed Al Khanbashi, Deputy Prime Minister of Yemen, Lt. Colonel Abdullah Al Zuwaidi, Joint Task Force Commander of the Arab Coalition, Mohammed Saeed Al Jaber, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Yemen, Matthew Toller, Ambassador of the United States to Yemen, Major General Faraj Salemin Al Bahsani, Governor of Hadramaut, and several Yemeni officials.

Lt. Colonel Al Zuwaidi said that the Arab Coalition had handed over its responsibilities to guard and protect Yemen’s coast to the Yemeni Coast Guard. It had also trained 26 Yemeni Coast Guard officers and 398 recruits and supplied the service with 32 boats, he added.

He further added that the coalition restored Coast Guard boats damaged by Al Qaeda, and constructed coastal radar stations and provided them with AIS devices and ship identification systems while noting that they have established a mechanism to issue licences for commercial ships.

"Today, we are celebrating the readiness of the coast guard forces in Hadramaut," he stated.

The coast of Hadramaut stretches over 350 kilometres and has seven major ports and dozens of small harbours.

Al Khanbashi thanked the Arab Coalition Forces for training and supporting the Yemeni Coast Guard, to protect Yemen from terrorist attacks and stop all forms of smuggling of people, weapons and drugs, which will achieve the country’s security and stability.

The Saudi Ambassador to Yemen said that upgrading capabilities of the Yemeni Coast Guard comes as part of the Coalition's efforts to restore security and stability in the entire Yemeni territories.

Major General Al Bahsani said the Saudi-led Arab Coalition had made great efforts to prevent any terrorist threats in the coasts of Hadramaut.

The 2nd Military Command in Yemen lately launched 'Operation Iron Fist' to tighten anti-terrorist security measures across the western areas of Mukalla.

The UAE recently delivered patrol vehicles to the Coast Guard in Hadramaut. The vehicles are equipped with the latest tools and equipment, will enable the forces perform their duty of maintaining security and stability.