Car bomb kills at least 8 people outside busy Mogadishu market

Several other people were injured when a car exploded in a parking lot near the market, police officer Ali Hassan Kulmiye told dpa.

Kulmiye had initially placed the death toll at six.

Among the dead and injured were government soldiers, according to the police officer.

Nuur Ahmed, a medical officer at the local Dal Bille hospital, said the facility was treating more than 10 people injured by the blast.

Somali security minister Mohamed Abukar Duale, meanwhile, told the state-owned Mogadishu radio station that security forces had captured the person who parked the car.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion, but it bears the hallmarks of terrorist group al-Shabaab, which regularly stages attacks in the volatile East African nation.