Arab Coalition supports political solution in Yemen: Turki Al-Malki

Referring to the recent statement of the UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, Al Malki, at a news conference here today, affirmed that the Arab Coalition will continue to support peace efforts being made to bring all Yemeni parties to the negotiating table.

He highlighted the efforts exerted by the Arab Coalition to dismantle the mines planted by the Iran-backed Houthi militias to block Red Sea shipping lanes.

Up to 22 relief air, sea and land ports are operating to streamline the influx of assistance material sent by various UN and international agencies, he said, noting that the Arab Coalition authorities have issued 34,9555 permits until now to ensure the delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid.

On the military level, Al Malki said that the Arab Coalition forces are advancing across all fronts, particularly in Saada, noting that Amran and Saada are still being used by the rebels to launch ballistic missiles against Saudi Arabia.

A total of 207 missiles have been launched against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia until now in addition to 68,664 projectiles, he remarked.