The Preliminary rate of voter turnout has been announced at 67%, well above the 53% witnessed during the Kingdom’s last elections in 2014.

Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Al-Khalifa, Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments, revealing the participation figure after the close of polling, said, "The increased turnout builds on the success of the 2014 elections, and ensures a clear mandate for a parliament representing the diverse range of views in Bahraini society."