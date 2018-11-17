UAE votes to redefine international measurement units in a "historic change"

Abdullah Al Maeeni, Director General of the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA), said that the UAE has the right to vote fully among 22 countries in the world, out of a total of 65 member countries of the International Bureau of Weights and Measures.

In the presence of Amina Zainal, Director of Standards Department at ESMA.

He pointed out that it is a "historic event" that scientists are expected to stimulate technological innovation and reduce the cost of many high-tech production and processing processes to qualify the world's fourth industrial revolution, technology leaps, space projects, nuclear power, artificial intelligence, As well as sectors such as health, production, trade and others.

Dr. Helal Humaid Al Kaabi, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, said: "The presence of the UAE at the 26th General Conference on weights and measures (CGPM) is in line with our leadership's belief in the importance of quality infrastructure components, in metrology.

He added that UAE participation in the international vote is of great importance as it redefines four of the seven basic units of the SI system, noting that this event is historic and exceptional and is one of the biggest changes in the international system since its establishment in 1875. "