Iran-backed Houthi militia sets fire to Ikhwan Thabet Group factories in Hodeidah

Houthi's criminal militia has continued subversive activities, followed the scorched earth policy and destroyed the capabilities of the Yemenis following their successive defeats in Hodeidah. These acts are desperate attempts by its ranks to undermine the progress of the Yemeni Resistance Forces, which now control strategic parts of the city.

Hodeidah is on the boil because of the terrorist practices of the Houthi and for targeting innocent civilians and infrastructure in the city.

The criminal practices have been rejected by the population in Hodeidah and there is a threat of a popular uprising against the militia, which could see an increase in the frequency of Houthi violations against the people.