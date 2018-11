Member of the Yemeni Army in confrontation with Houthis

According to "September 26" website of the Yemeni Ministry of Defense, military sources said that 25 Houthi militias' elements were killed, 12 injured, as well as 8 captured.

The military sources added that Yemeni army units launched attacks today on the positions of Houthi militias, leading to control new positions, in the South of Damt.