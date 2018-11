The deputy director general for airport affairs Fahad Al-Wugayyan told the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that arriving flights have been redirected to other airports in the GCC due to the impacts of heavy rains on visibility. He said flights are being redirected to Saudi Arabia's Dammam and Riyadh airports, and Bahrain's Manama airport.

The official added that all departing flights have been delayed and passengers have been informed about the new schedules.