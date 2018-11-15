Houthi militias blow up the "May 22 School" in Hodeidah

Eye witnesses said that the Houthi rebels had perpetrated this criminal act to deny Yemen's children their right to education. The malicious act, they said, exposed the ugly face of the Houthi coup, which seeks to destroy Yemen and the future of its people.

The Houthi rebels are targeting civilians facilities, including schools, hospitals and government entities in a brazen disregard for the lives of the Yemeni civilians. They are deliberately destroying these facilities to deprive Yemeni people from the public services during the critical circumstances Yemen is currently experiencing.

Engineering teams of the Yemeni resistance forces are continuing their significant efforts to clear and remove mines planted by the Houthi militia on public roads and civilian facilities in order to protect innocent lives.