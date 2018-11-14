Libya summit reunites rival leaders, focus on elections

Eastern Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar went into a meeting with his UN-backed rival Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and other leaders, an Italian official said, ahead of more inclusive roundtable talks after Haftar's office in Benghazi denied he was attending the actual conference.

Haftar arrived in the Sicilian capital of Palermo from his Benghazi stronghold on Monday evening after days of doubts over his crucial presence, but did not attend a working dinner with other leaders.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, UN envoy Ghassan Salame, European Council President Donald Tusk and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian were also at the Sarraj-Haftar meeting on the conference sidelines, hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.