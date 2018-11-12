Joint Yemeni Resistance Forces advance in Hodeidah

On 22nd May, the forces had seized the hospital in Al Khamssin Street, as well as strategic locations inside the city that were controlled by the Houthis militias, who witnessed defeats in Hodeidah and have lost 140 of their fighters during the past 24 hours.

A source from the joint Yemeni forces said that they deployed considerable military reinforcements armed with specialist weapons and equipment and thousands of well-trained fighters, to complete the liberation of the city and clear the militias, as part of their military tactic while protecting innocent civilians used as human shields.

The source added that thousands of well-trained fighters are being sent to the front to liberate the entire city, as well as to protect newly seized areas in the Red Sea Coast, and counter the attempts by the militias to retake these areas and raise their morale, after the deaths of many of their fighters.

The source further added that the militias suffered many casualties, which destabilised them and led to their military failure while noting that their movements are being closely monitored, enabling the resistance forces to destroy them while protecting the lives of innocent civilians and local infrastructure, which are priorities of the military operations in Hodeidah.

The source also noted that the militias destroyed the houses of citizens and the headquarters of government and public authorities, and converted them into military barracks, violating all international laws that criminalise the targeting civilians and civil establishments during times of war.

The source then pointed out that the number of deaths suffered by the militias confirms the collapse of their defences, in light of the progress of the joint Yemeni forces in Hodeidah.

The Houthi militias are continuing to plant mines and improvised explosive devices in public streets, houses and government institutions, and are destroying public establishments and targeting civilians, but the resistance forces are dismantling their network of Iranian-made mines and are continuing to search areas in Hodeidah for mines, the source concluded.