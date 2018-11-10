Death toll from Mogadishu car bombings rises to 53

Wreckage of a van destroyed during a suicide bomb attack near Sahafi hotel in Mogadishu

Several civilians died of their injuries in hospital, while others were found dead in the rubble of the Sahafi Hotel, Ali Hassan said.

The death toll had stood at 32 on Friday.

Hospital officials said at least 106 people were injured in the attacks.

"Some families are searching for their loved ones because they are still missing, as several whose bodies were burned badly beyond recognition were found in civilian vehicles," Hassan said earlier Saturday.

“Al-Shabaab” has said it was responsible for the bombings in the capital. The attackers detonated two car bombs in front of the Sahafi Hotel, which is frequented by government officials and other members of Somalia's elite, on Friday.

Two militants, who were driving the cars filled with explosives, were killed in the blast, while five others were shot dead by security forces before they could enter the hotel, Hassan said.

The third bomb was hidden in an unmanned car that had been parked at a nearby car park, police said.

The Sahafi Hotel is located at a busy intersection of Mogadishu.

Nearby buildings, including the Hayat Hotel and the Central Investigation Department, were damaged by the powerful blasts.

“Al-Shabaab”, which is affiliated with the international al-Qaeda terrorist network, launches regular attacks in Somalia.