Austria, Slovenia launch joint humanitarian initiative in Syria to remove landmines

"Austria and Slovenia will cooperate in joint humanitarian activities in the Middle East," said Kneissl.

Minister Kneissl explained that the new initiative was agreed with Slovenia's Foreign Minister Miro Cerar during his recent visit to Vienna, and noted in an official statement the importance of the humanitarian initiative and its role in helping Syrians.

"Clearance of mines is essential to enable Syrian refugees to return home," said Kneissl, and added that the initiative would rely on the Slovenian experience in this field.