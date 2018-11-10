Coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen issues statement

  • Saturday 10, November 2018 in 9:16 AM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the member states of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen continuously work on developing their military capabilities and enhancing their self-reliance. Recently they increased their capabilities to independently supply their aircraft with inflight refueling in support of legitimacy in Yemen.
As a result, in consultation with the United States, the Coalition has requested cessation of inflight refueling support for it's operations in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, has reported.
 
The Coalition Command has expressed its hope that the upcoming negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations will lead to a negotiated settlement in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution 2216, and will see an end to the aggression by the Iranian backed Houthi militias against Yemeni people and countries in the region, including the threat of ballistic missiles and Unmanned aerial vehicles.