Yemeni Joint Resistance Forces take control of May 22 Hospital in Hodeidah

The Yemeni Resistance forces managed to kill and capture dozens of Houthi fighters who lost their strategic positions within the city of Hodeidah.

The Yemeni Joint Resistance forces took full control of new strategic areas in the Western parts of Hodeidah, in addition to the Yemen Mobile roundabout, the Red Sea silos and mills and the Faculty of Engineering, while continuing their advance towards As-Saleh city, in the Eastern part of Hodeidah.

Meanwhile, the Resistance engineering teams seized and dismantled Iranian made mines and booby traps the Houthi militia elements were planning to use in a desperate attempt slow the advancing resistance forces.

Earlier, the Houthi militias raided the May 22 Hospital and turned it into a military barracks, using patients and medical staff as human shields in a serious violation of the international laws.