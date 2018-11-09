Saudi Arabia calls for ending Israeli Occupation of Palestinian territories

The Advisor at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Rukabi said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia calls upon all countries of the world to rationalise and respect the values and humanitarian principles of the United Nations and to adopt this important resolution by consensus, to end the long suffering of the Palestinian people, which left many tragedies in Palestinian people.

He pointed out that the Israeli occupation expanded settlement projects in a blatant manner that defies all international covenants and norms. It is time for these demagogic actions to stop, and the time for human rights to be respected and appreciated. The establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital is the best strategic choice to ensure peace in this region.

In his speech, Dr. Al-Rukabi stressed that Saudi Arabia's position on the Palestinian cause is firm and steadfast, rejecting Israeli policies that do not respect international laws and norms, and calling for ending the Israeli occupation and finding a comprehensive, lasting and just solution based on the two-state resolution, referring to June 1967 borders with Jerusalem (Al-Quds) as its capital.