Yemeni Army defeats Houthi's militias in several areas eastward of Hodeidah

According to the Media Centre of Amaliqa (giants) brigades, they liberated Wednesday some factories' complexes to the east of the city of Hodeidah, following fierce battles against the militias, in the eastern neighborhoods of the city, inflicting them heavy losses.

The centre pointed out that the brigades targeted a number of snipers who were occupying the roofs of buildings as they were stationed inside billboards, in the streets and shops and killed dozens of them.

Forces of the brigades continued advancing towards the center of the city of Hodeidah, under support and back up of the forces of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy, in Yemen, to liberate the city of Hodeidah, which is under control of the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.