The Sultanate's delegation was led by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al- Busaidi, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

The meeting covered the developments related to implementing the decisions and the follow up mechanism to achieve the prospective aims of the GCC joint action march.

Al- Busaidi also joined other officials in launching the e-system for implementing the decisions related to the joint work.