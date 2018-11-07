Egypt's Sisi says army will defend Gulf Arabs in case of direct threat

Youm7 newspaper also quoted Sisi as saying in response to a question on U.S. sanctions on Iran: "Instability affects us all and any state that has instability affects all of us."

"We stand by our brothers in the Gulf wholeheartedly and if Gulf security is directly threatened by anyone, the Egyptian people, even before their leadership, will not accept that and will mobilise forces to protect their brethren."

"Our Arab peoples must remain aware and have true consciousness of what the region is going through," Youm7 quoted Sisi as saying at a youth forum in the Red Sea city of Sharm al-Sheikh.