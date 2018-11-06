Tunisia's PM reshuffles cabinet to tackle economic crisis

Key portfolios such as finance, foreign and the interior ministries were kept unchanged.

Chahed named Jewish businessman Rene Trabelsi as minister of tourism in the Arab country, only the third member of the small minority of 2,000 Jews to enter a cabinet since Tunisia's independence in 1956.

A former foreign minister under Ben Ali, Kamel Morjan, became minister in charge of the public service, the country's main employer.

"This reshuffle is to make the work of government more effective and to put an end to the political and economic crisis," Chahed said in a statement.