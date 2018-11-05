Egypt: police kill 19 terrorist suspects linked to Copt attack

  • Monday 05, November 2018 in 10:37 AM
Sharjah24 – AFP: Nineteen suspected terrorist linked to a deadly attack on Coptic Christians in central Egypt have been killed in a shootout with police, the interior ministry said Sunday.
Those killed in the exchange of fire were part of a cell that left dead seven pilgrims in Friday's attack in Minya province, a statement by the ministry said.
 
"The terrorist elements opened fire on the (security) forces who responded," the statement said.
 
The 19 suspected terrorist were found "as part of a pursuit of terrorist elements involved in carrying out hostile operations in the country, including the last armed attack which targeted citizens returning from the Saint Samuel monastery", the ministry said.