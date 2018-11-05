Jordan says Israeli occupation wants to discuss border land deals

Under the peace treaty, two border areas were recognised to be under Jordanian sovereignty but gave Israeli occupation special provisions to use the land and allow them free access.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told Reuters after the decision the kingdom was waiting for Israeli occupation to invoke a provision in the peace treaty to hold consultations after giving notice before the deadline.

Petra state news agency quoted government spokeswoman Jumana Ghunaimat as saying Jordan had received the Israeli occupation request but did not say when the discussions would begin.