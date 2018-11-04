Jordanian monarch accepts ministers' resignations over flood deaths

  • Sunday 04, November 2018 in 12:39 PM
Sharjah24 – dpa: Jordanian King Abdullah II accepted on Sunday resignations from two government ministers in connection with flash floods that last month killed 21 people, mostly schoolchildren, the kingdom’s official news agency Petra reported.

The schoolchildren and their teachers, from a private school in Amman, were on a trip to a hot springs area near the Dead Sea on October 25 when their bus was swept away by floods triggered by torrential rains.

On Thursday, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab, and Education Minister Azmi Mahafzah said they had offered to resign amid accusations of negligence over the tragedy, one of Jordan’s deadliest weather-related disasters.

The monarch Sunday assigned the incumbent ministers of justice, and institutional performance development to temporarily run the ministries of education and tourism respectively, according to Petra.