Jordanian monarch accepts ministers' resignations over flood deaths

The schoolchildren and their teachers, from a private school in Amman, were on a trip to a hot springs area near the Dead Sea on October 25 when their bus was swept away by floods triggered by torrential rains.

On Thursday, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab, and Education Minister Azmi Mahafzah said they had offered to resign amid accusations of negligence over the tragedy, one of Jordan’s deadliest weather-related disasters.

The monarch Sunday assigned the incumbent ministers of justice, and institutional performance development to temporarily run the ministries of education and tourism respectively, according to Petra.