Woman blows herself up in central Tunis; nine wounded

Witnesses described a blast on the central Habib Bourguiba Avenue where hundreds of police later cordoned off an area near the capital's landmark Municipal Theatre and the French embassy.

Ambulances could be heard rushing to the scene.

The bomber had no previously known militant background, state news agency TAP said, citing the interior ministry.

Tunisia, which is heavily dependent on tourism, has improved security since a series of militant attacks targeting tourists caused the near collapse of the sector three years ago.