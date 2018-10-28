Egypt’s President departs for Germany ahead of G20 African summit

Al-Sissi will take part in the G20 Compact with Africa summit on Tuesday following an invitation from German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

During his visit, al-Sissi is scheduled to have bilateral talks with Merkel, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German parliamentary speaker Wolfgang Schaeuble, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

The talks will look at cooperation to combat terrorism and illegal immigration, regional issues and bilateral ties.

The G20 Compact with Africa initiative was launched under the German G20 presidency to promote private investment in Africa.