Houthis bomb Al Manther, Yemen with ballistic missile

This latest crime by the Houthi militias confirm their extreme hostility towards the Yemeni people, who have not been spared the aggression and continue to be used as a mean by the Houthis to achieve their criminal goals.

The indiscriminate shelling has instilled fear and panic among locals.

The latest targeting of innocent civilians proves that Iran continues to support the militias by supplying them with smuggled weapons, in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2216, which bans the supply of arms to the group, a matter which continues to threaten security and stability in the region.