Azerbaijan Union of Journalists calls for countering anti-Saudi smear campaign

The Union termed the accusations propagated by some media outlets as false, saying they're only "aimed at promoting conspiracy in a cheap and failed attempt to weaken the Islamic nation and pressure the Kingdom." This came during a meeting of the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) in Baku

Head of the Union of Journalists and Member of the House of Representatives of Azerbaijan Aflatun Amashov called on the Arab and Islamic media to ensure accuracy and objectivity, stressing the importance of cooperation between news agencies, in Islamic countries, to serve the Islamic world and its various issues.