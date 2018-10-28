Azerbaijan Union of Journalists calls for countering anti-Saudi smear campaign

Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Azerbaijan Union of Journalists has called for consolidation of media efforts in Islamic countries to counter the attack on Islam and Muslims, in general, and the smear campaign launched against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in particular.
The Union termed the accusations propagated by some media outlets as false, saying they're only "aimed at promoting conspiracy in a cheap and failed attempt to weaken the Islamic nation and pressure the Kingdom." This came during a meeting of the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) in Baku
 
Head of the Union of Journalists and Member of the House of Representatives of Azerbaijan Aflatun Amashov called on the Arab and Islamic media to ensure accuracy and objectivity, stressing the importance of cooperation between news agencies, in Islamic countries, to serve the Islamic world and its various issues.