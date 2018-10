In his cable, King Salman expressed condolence and sympathy over the deaths, missing and injuries of many people following the floods that swept wide parts of Jordan recently.

In his own name and on behalf of the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Monarch offered warm condolence and sincere sympathy to the Jordanian king, government and people and to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a quick recovery and safe survival of the missing.