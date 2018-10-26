Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Rescuers combed the shores of Jordan's Dead Sea resort area early on Friday to find survivors after rain storms unleashed flash floods that killed at least 20 people, most of them school children on a school outing.
Thirty-seven people were rescued in a major operation involving helicopters and army and divers searching for survivors of the floods which swept through valleys to the shores of the area, the lowest point on earth, civil defence sources said.
Police chief Brigadier General Farid Al Sharaa told state television the torrential rains swept away a bus carrying 44 children and teachers who were on a school trip picnicking in the popular destination.
The national flag was lowered to half mast in mourning as public opinion and politicians began raising questions in local media outlets about the preparedness of national emergencies services to cope with such a disaster.
Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said it appeared the school had broken regulations by going ahead with the trip which had been banned in the Dead Sea area because of bad weather.
An unknown number of people were still missing, hospital sources said.
A bridge on one of the cliffs of the Dead Sea had collapsed under the force of the rains, the first such after the end of the summer season.
Families of victims were searching the rugged area after search teams suspended operations overnight for a few hours, a witness said.
Neighbouring Israel sent search-and-rescue helicopters to assist, an Israeli military statement said, adding the team dispatched at Amman's request was operating on the Jordanian side of the Dead Sea.
20, mostly children, killed in Jordan flash flood
Thirty-four people were rescued in a major operation involving police helicopters and hundreds of army troops, police chief Brigadier General Farid Al Sharaa told state television. Some of those rescued were in a serious condition.
Many of those killed were children under 14. A number of families picnicking in the popular destination were also among the dead and injured, rescuers said, without giving a breakdown of numbers.
Hundreds of families and relatives converged on Shounah hospital a few kilometers (miles) from the resort area. Relatives sobbed and searched for details about the missing children, a witness said.
The flooding occurred after heavy rainfall, the first such rains after the end of the summer season.
Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said it appeared the school had broken regulations by the ministry of education that forbade trips to the Dead Sea due to bad weather and pledged an investigation that would hold anyone found responsible for any wrongdoing accountable.
Razzaz said divers and civil defence search teams would be conducting search operations deep inside the Dead Sea throughout the night.
A father of one of the survivors said a bus with 37 schoolchildren and seven teachers had been on a trip to the resort area. They were caught in a narrow stream as sudden torrential rainstorm flooded the area.
"The children tried to escape the floods by going to the bus but its doors were closed," said Abu Yousef told reporters.
"The teachers tried to save the children but the floods intensity made it impossible," he added saying the children were swept to the shores of the Dead Sea, the lowest point on Earth.
King Abdullah cancelled a trip to Bahrain to follow the rescue operations, state media said.
Civil defence spokesman Captain Iyad al Omar told Reuters the number of casualties was expected to rise. Rescue workers using flashlights were searching the cliffs near the shore of the Dead Sea where bodies had been found.