King Salman, British PM review cooperation

During the call, the two leaders reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and efforts to strengthen relations in all fields, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques briefed the British Prime Minister on the measures taken by the Kingdom and the investigations carried out by the joint Saudi-Turkish investigation team to uncover the facts about the Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi, stressing the resolve of the Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to give those found guilty deterrent punishment.

For her part, the British Prime Minister expressed hope that the Saudi-Turkish cooperation in the investigations would reveal the facts clearly and transparently and that the judiciary takes its course to punish those who are proved to be involved.