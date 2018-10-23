Saudi foreign minister pledges full probe into Khashoggi killing

Saudi Arabia had sent a team to Turkey for a joint investigation in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, the minister told a news conference in Indonesia during a state visit.

"We expressed commitment ... to see to it that the investigation is thorough and complete and the truth is revealed and those responsible will be held to account," al-Jubeir said at the joint news conference with his Indonesian counterpart.

"We will see to it ... that procedures and mechanisms are put in place to ensure that something like this can never happen again," he said.