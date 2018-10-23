Saudi foreign minister pledges full probe into Khashoggi killing

  • Tuesday 23, October 2018 in 11:10 AM
  • Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was committed to a thorough and complete investigation to get to the truth behind the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.
Saudi Arabia had sent a team to Turkey for a joint investigation in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, the minister told a news conference in Indonesia during a state visit.
 
"We expressed commitment ... to see to it that the investigation is thorough and complete and the truth is revealed and those responsible will be held to account," al-Jubeir said at the joint news conference with his Indonesian counterpart.
 
"We will see to it ... that procedures and mechanisms are put in place to ensure that something like this can never happen again," he said.