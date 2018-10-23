UAE, Saudi Arabia to provide US$70 million to support teachers in Yemen

The Saudi Press Agency quoted Al-Rabiah as saying that, in a press statement, the sum will boost the salaries of 135,000 teaching staff.

Al-Rabiah added that the Saudi-led Arab Coalition are closely following the suffering of the Yemeni people as a result of deteriorating economic conditions because monthly salaries were not paid to certain segment especially to the educational sector.

The donation comes as part of the continued support undertaken by the coalition countries to alleviate the humanitarian and economic crisis of the Yemeni people, with over US$17 billion presented since 2015 and still ongoing.

The coalition highlighted the importance of the unified international efforts supporting the humanitarian and economic initiatives in Yemen to avoid the worsening of the situation there, said Al-Rabiah.

The coalition states are directly involved with the new Yemeni government to put the economic and humanitarian file at the top of their priorities, and activate the work mechanisms and ease to enhance the government's performance as part of the international efforts in tackling the humanitarian and living crisis.

He added that the coalition attributed the responsibility of the deteriorating humanitarian and economic conditions in Yemen to the Houthi militias, who refuse to settle the conflict politically and commit to international resolutions related to this conflict.