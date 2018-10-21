An official source at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Kuwait had closely followed the death of Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi, and that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' decisions assure the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's keenness and commitment to find the truth, and its respect for the principles of law by holding those behind this tragic incident accountable and bringing them to justice.
Kuwait welcomes King Salman's decisions on Khashoggi's case
- Sunday 21, October 2018 in 5:27 PM