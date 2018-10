The cancelled parts of the 1994 pact give Israelis occupation ownership rights in the border areas of al-Baqura and al-Ghamr.

"Al-Baqura and al-Ghamr have always been among our top priorities," Abdullah said, according to Petra.

"Our decision is to terminate the appendix related to al-Baqura and al-Ghamr out of our keenness on taking what is necessary for Jordan and Jordanians," he added, without elaborating.