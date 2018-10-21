Mauritania commends Saudi transparency

The Mauritanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that "Mauritania Republic based on its longstanding historical relations with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, follows with great interest the successive developments in the case of the Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi and appreciates the decisions taken by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz for the clarification of the truth and a service for the transparency of investigations in this regard."

Mauritania confirmed its "confidence in the Saudi judiciary and its ability and willingness to reach the disclosure of all the circumstances surrounding the incident, and hold those involved accountable," the Saudi Press Agency reported.