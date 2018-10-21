AL welcomes royal orders issued by King Salman on Khashoggi's case

The Arab League praised in a statement the investigations carried out by the Kingdom so far, which indicate the keenness of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to clarify the reality of events in the case and to take the necessary legal action.

The league expressed deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the Saudi journalist and reaffirmed its statement issued on 14 February on the refusal to politicize or exploit this issue by any party, including for the purpose of threatening economic sanctions or unilateral measures in any form against Saudi Arabia, which remains a key pillar of security and stability at the regional and international levels.