Arab Coalition seizes explosive-laden Houthi drone targeting locations in Hodeidah

The unit's specialist teams inspected the drone and found large quantities of explosives which were intended for use against selected targets, in a desperate attempt by the Houthi militias to raise the declining morale among its fighters following the successive defeats they suffered on the Red Sea Coast of Yemen.

The Arab Coalition forces continue to counter the Houthi militia operations, fuelled by weapon shipments from Iran, in a stark violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2216, issued in April 2015, which imposes an arms embargo on weapons supply to the rebel.

This clearly proves the involvement of the Iranian regime and its violation of the resolutions by providing the coup militias with ballistic missiles and drones.